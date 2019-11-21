M&M Shinabery

MR. & MRS. TERRY SHINABERY

Mr. and Mrs. Terry Shinabery, Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Terry Shinabery and Rose Bailey were married Nov. 22, 1969, in the First Church of God, Defiance, with Rev. William E. Jeffries officiating.

He is retired from General Motors Powertrain, while she is employed as a licensed practical nurse at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital.

The couple has four children: Christopher (Marci) Shinabery, Berryville, Va.; Heather (Terry) Brown, Winter Garden, Fla.; Chad (Jackie) Shinabery, Centennial, Colo.; and Sarah (Edward) Keating, Larchmont, N.Y. They have 12 grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with an evening of dinner and dancing hosted by their children.

