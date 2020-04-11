M&M Shafer

MR. & MRS. GARY SHAFER

Mr. and Mrs. Gary Shafer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Gary Shafer and Carol Buchholz were married April 11, 1970, in St. Marys Catholic Church, Defiance, with Father Ed Schleter officiating.

He is a retired Defiance Police officer and she is retired from St. Marys Catholic Church and Holy Cross Catholic School, Defiance.

The couple has three children: Todd (Shelly) Shafer, Defiance; Kristi (Neil) Pry, Defiance; and Tim (Dena) Shafer, Defiance. They have eight grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate with a family dinner at a later date.

