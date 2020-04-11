Mr. and Mrs. Gary Shafer are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Gary Shafer and Carol Buchholz were married April 11, 1970, in St. Marys Catholic Church, Defiance, with Father Ed Schleter officiating.
He is a retired Defiance Police officer and she is retired from St. Marys Catholic Church and Holy Cross Catholic School, Defiance.
The couple has three children: Todd (Shelly) Shafer, Defiance; Kristi (Neil) Pry, Defiance; and Tim (Dena) Shafer, Defiance. They have eight grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate with a family dinner at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.