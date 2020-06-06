M&M Shafer

MR. & MRS. TODD SHAFER

Mr. and Mrs. Todd Shafer are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Todd Shafer and Shelly Steel were married May 19, 1995, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance, with Rev. Edward Schleter officiating.

The couple has two children: Tyler Shafer, Bowling Green; and Brandon Shafer, a student at Xavier University.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the couple will celebrate the occasion with a trip at a later date.

