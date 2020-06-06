Mr. and Mrs. Todd Shafer are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
Todd Shafer and Shelly Steel were married May 19, 1995, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance, with Rev. Edward Schleter officiating.
The couple has two children: Tyler Shafer, Bowling Green; and Brandon Shafer, a student at Xavier University.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the couple will celebrate the occasion with a trip at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.