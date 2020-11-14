M&M Sentel

MR. & MRS. RICHARD SENTEL

Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sentel, of Defiance, are celebrating their 64th wedding anniversary.

Richard Sentel and Nancy Gump were married Nov. 17, 1956, at St. John Catholic Church, Defiance.

The couple has four children: David (Cindy) Sentel, Madison, Ala.; Leesa (Scott) Glover, Morehead, Ky.; Stacy Cottrel, Montpelier; and Susan Shock, Defiance. They have six grandchildren.

