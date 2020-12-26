M&M Scott

MR. & MRS. STEVEN SCOTT SR.

OAKWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Steven Scott Sr., of Oakwood, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Steven Scott and Helen Johnson were married Dec. 26, 1970, in Oakwood.

He is retired from Johns Manville and she is retired from Schnipke Engraving Co.

The couple has three children: Steven Jr. (Kelly) Scott, Oakwood; Brian (Leslie) Scott, Archbold; and Leanne (Chad) Brown, Oakwood. The couple has eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, the family will celebrate the occasion at a later date.

Recommended for you

Load comments