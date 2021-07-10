NAPOLEON — Mr. and Mrs. Rupert Schweinhagen, of Napoleon, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on July 15.
Rupert Schweinhagen and Rita Krudys were married on July 15, 1961, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Toledo with Rev. Charles J. Willmann officiating.
The couple has three children: Sandy, Napoleon; Tammy, Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Eric, Grandview Heights. They have one granddaughter.
The couple plans to celebrate the special occasion with a family dinner at a later date.
