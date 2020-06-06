M&M Schultz

MR. & MRS. DAVID SCHULTZ

Mr. and Mrs. David Schultz, of Defiance, are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.

David Schultz and Holly Hopper were married May 17, 1985, in St. Mary Catholic Church, Defiance, with Rev. William Bodart officiating.

He is principal of Stryker Local Schools. She is a retired X-ray technologist, currently employed as a tutor for Stryker Elementary School.

The couple has three children: Brittany (David) Mick, Defiance; Nick, Perrysburg; and Austin, Butler, Ind.

The couple is planning a trip at a later date to celebrate the occasion.

