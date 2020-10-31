M&M Schindler

MR. AND MRS. GEORGE SCHINDLER

Mr. and Mrs. George Schindler, of Defiance, recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

George Schindler and Ruby Kittle were married June 20, 1970, at Immaculate Conception Marysdale (St. Isidore), Defiance, with Rev. Fr. Joseph Jerous officiating.

He is a retired journeyman mechanic at General Motors and she is a registered nurse, retired from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

The couple has four children: Monica Schindler-Thomas, Trenton, Ohio; Laura Schindler, Defiance; Marc Schindler, Ney; and Jeff Schindler, Paulding. They have five grandchildren.

The couple spent two weeks cruising the Hawaiian Islands for their anniversary. Due to COVID-19, the couple celebrated their anniversary in June privately with family in Ney. They were able to attend the Special Wedding Anniversary Mass at the Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral in Toledo on Oct. 25.

