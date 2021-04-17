M&M Schaufele

MR. & MRS. FRED SCHAUFELE

EVANSPORT — Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schaufele, of Evansport, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Fred Schaufele and Pam Throne were married April 17, 1971, at St. John Catholic Church, Defiance, with Fr. David Beck officiating.

He is retired from Sauder Manufacturing and she is a retired LPN and LMT.

The couple has two children: David (Carrie) Schaufele and Jennifer Schaufele. They have two grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a trip at a later date.

