EVANSPORT — Mr. and Mrs. Fred Schaufele, of Evansport, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Fred Schaufele and Pam Throne were married April 17, 1971, at St. John Catholic Church, Defiance, with Fr. David Beck officiating.
He is retired from Sauder Manufacturing and she is a retired LPN and LMT.
The couple has two children: David (Carrie) Schaufele and Jennifer Schaufele. They have two grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a trip at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.