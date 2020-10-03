Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Schaffer, of Defiance, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary.
Wayne Schaffer and Sally Gardner were married Sept. 24, 1955, at First Methodist Church, Adrian, Mich., with Dr. William C.S. Pellowe officiating.
He is a retired supervisor at Compo Corporation and she is retired as secretary at St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance.
The couple has four children: Cindy (Richard) Schaffer, Defiance; Tim (Becky) Schaffer, Defiance; and Melanie (Steve) Strayer, Mooresville, N.C. A son, Jeff, and his wife, Sarah, are deceased. They have five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Due to restrictions of COVID-19, the anniversary was celebrated with a card shower.
