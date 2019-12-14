Mr. and Mrs. David Schafer, Defiance, are celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary.
Dave Schafer and Patty Nixon were married Dec. 8, 1984, in the First Church of God, Defiance, with Rev. Dick Latham, Pastor Wayne Lawson and Father James Say officiating.
He is employed at Maumee Valley Vending as a route manager and she is employed by Maumee Supply as an industrial/commercial project rep.
The couple has two children: Corey (Christina) Schafer, Defiance, and Dustin (Noelle) Schafer, Butler, Ind. They have four grandchildren and three foster grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family trip in the future.
