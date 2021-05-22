Mr. and Mrs. Tom Sauer, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Tom Sauer and Vicki Hoover were married on May 21, 1971, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance, with Rev. Ed Schleter officiating.
She is a homemaker and he is retired from City Beverage Company, Defiance.
The couple has five children: Tom (Dora) Sauer, Manhattan Beach, Calif.; Tim (Emily) Sauer, Perrysburg; Geneviev (Kevin) Brown, Wilmington, N.C.; Samantha, Defiance; and Katie (Christian) Geannette, New York City. They have 11 grandchildren.
