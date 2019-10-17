M&M Sanders

MR. & MRS. LESTER SANDERS

Mr. and Mrs. Lester Sanders, Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Lester Sanders and Carol Higbea were married Oct. 17, 1959, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, rural Defiance, with Pastor Vernon DeVantier officiating.

The couple has three children: Darlene Hillman, of Illinois; Brad (Cecilia), of Arizona; and Karen Panella, of Kentucky. They have nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

The occasion is being celebrated with several family activities.

