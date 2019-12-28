M&M Russ

Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Russ of Defiance are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Clyde Russ and Margie Faulx were married on Dec. 29, 1969, in Kittanning, Pa., by Rev. Thuray.

He is retired from the Ohio Department of Transportation and she is retired from Campbell Soup Company.

The couple has three children: Pamala Russ, Defiance; Brian Russ, Lima; and William Russ, Cincinnati. They have four grandchildren.

The couple celebrated the occasion with an eight-day cruise.

