MR. & MRS. DAVE ROWLAND

Mr. and Mrs. Dave Rowland, of Defiance, are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Dave Rowland and Candy Farr were married Aug. 23, 1975, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Maumee, with Rev. Howard Graham officiating.

He is a custodian for Tinora Schools and she is a teacher for Tinora Schools.

The couple has three children: Josh (Robin) Rowland, Cedar Springs, Mich.; Ben (Sarah), Sylvania; and Robyn (Johnny) Nix, Dallas, Texas. They have five grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion at a later date.

