Mr. and Mrs. Dyle Roth of rural Defiance are celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary.
Dyle Roth and Eleanor Roth were married Feb. 16, 1951, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. G.F. Shoup officiating.
The couple has four children: Barry Roth, Defiance; Robin Ball, Defiance; Michael Roth, Zanesville, Ind.; and Karen Stack (deceased), formerly of Sylvania. They have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate the special occasion with their family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.