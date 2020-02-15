M&M Roth

MR. & MRS. DYLE ROTH

Mr. and Mrs. Dyle Roth of rural Defiance are celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary.

Dyle Roth and Eleanor Roth were married Feb. 16, 1951, in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. G.F. Shoup officiating.

The couple has four children: Barry Roth, Defiance; Robin Ball, Defiance; Michael Roth, Zanesville, Ind.; and Karen Stack (deceased), formerly of Sylvania. They have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate the special occasion with their family.

