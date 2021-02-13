M&M Roth

MR. & MRS. DYLE ROTH

Mr. and Mrs. Dyle Roth, of rural Defiance, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.

Dyle Roth and Eleanor Brehm were married Feb. 16, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. G.F. Shoup officiating.

He is retired superintendent of Holgate Local Schools and she is retired bookkeeper with Maumee Watershed Conservancy District.

The couple has four children: Barry Roth, Defiance; Robin Ball, Defiance; Michael Roth, Zanesville, Ind.; and Karen Stack (deceased) formerly of Sylvania. They have nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate their special occasion at a later date due to the current pandemic.

