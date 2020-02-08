ARCHBOLD — Mr. and Mrs. Mike Ritchie of Archbold are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Mike Ritchie and Joan McCoy were married Feb. 20, 1960, in St. John’s Catholic Church with Monsignor John Vogel officiating.
He is a retired machinist from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and she is retired from All Star Products, Defiance.
The couple has three children: Sandra (Mark) Keller, Bryan; Cindy (Scott) Szczenski, Genoa; and Diana (Robin Thiel) Ritchie, Paulding. They have three grandchildren.
