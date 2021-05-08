M&M Rieke

MR. & MRS. DAVID RIEKE

 Don Schvart

Mr. and Mrs. David Rieke, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

David Rieke and Peggy Crockett were married on May 8, 1981, at Emmanuel’s Church of Christ in New Bavaria with Francis Turpin officiating.

She is a registered nurse, retired from Mercy Hospital, Defiance. He is a retired farmer and also retired from General Motors.

The couple has three children: Shelby (Brian) Bratt, Findlay; Brett (Rachelle) Rieke, Arlington, Va.; and Shane (Abigail) Riekd, Dayton. They have one grandchild.

