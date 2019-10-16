M&M Ricker

MR. & MRS. DAVID RICKER

Mr. and Mrs. David Ricker, Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.

David Ricker and Linda Wolford were married Oct. 20, 1979, at New Life Assembly of God, Findlay, with Rev. Howard Spriggs officiating.

He is retired from General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and she is retired from the office of Dr. Gregg A. Warner, DDS, Defiance.

The couple has one child, Jamie (Eric) Cook, Grand Rapids, Mich. They have two grandchildren.

They will celebrate to occasion at a later date.

