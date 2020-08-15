ANTWERP — Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Rice, of Antwerp, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Samuel Rice and Kathleen Ross were married Aug. 15, 1970, at the Church of Christ (now known as Riverside Christian Church), Antwerp.
The couple has two children: Tina (Richard) Stickney, Edgerton; and Tammie Rice, Paulding.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with their children at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.