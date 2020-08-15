M&M Rice

MR. & MRS. SAMUEL RICE

ANTWERP — Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Rice, of Antwerp, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Samuel Rice and Kathleen Ross were married Aug. 15, 1970, at the Church of Christ (now known as Riverside Christian Church), Antwerp.

The couple has two children: Tina (Richard) Stickney, Edgerton; and Tammie Rice, Paulding.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with their children at a later date.

Load comments