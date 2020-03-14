M&M RETCHER

MR. & MRS. RONALD RETCHER

Mr. and Mrs Ronald Retcher of Defiance are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ronald Retcher and Cheryl Jacques were married March 21, 1970, in St. John United Church of Christ, Defiance, with Rev. L. Harrison Ludwig officiating.

He is retired from Campbell Soup and she is employed as a seamstress at Mercury Cleaners.

The couple has two children: Sherry (Bradley) Baldwin, Defiance; and Theresa (Joshua) Snyder, Defiance. They have six grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate with a special family meal and a summer trip to Branson.

