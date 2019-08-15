Anniversary: Rausch 50th

MR. & MRS. RON RAUSCH

NAPOLEON — Mr. and Mrs. Ron Rausch are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ron Rausch and Kathleen Vold were married Aug. 16, 1969, in Napoleon by Rev. Cedric Wilson.

He is retired and she is a part-time aide at the Alpine Village, Napoleon.

The couple has two children: Tim Rausch, Augusta, Ga., and Amy Huffman, Stryker. They have six grandchildren.

