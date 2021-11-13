M&M Ramos

MR. & MRS. PEDRO RAMOS

Mr. and Mrs. Pedro Ramos, of Defiance, are celebrating their 36th wedding anniversary.

Pedro Ramos and Esther Fuentes were married Nov. 12, 1985, by Rev. Elders. They had a reception with 60 people in Alma, Mich.

The couple’s children are: Ruben Vallejo (deceased); Peter Ramos Casselberry, Forida; Evelyn Figueroa, Defiance; Bernie Vallejo, Defiance; and Sarai Ramos (deceased). They have four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

