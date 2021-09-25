Mr. and Mrs. David Pollock, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
David Pollock and Norma Jean Baden were married on September 25, 1971, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Napoleon, by Rev. Edgar Robinson.
The couple has two childeren: Mark (Robin) Pollock, Wauseon; and Shelly, Defiance. They have one grandson.
They plan to celebrate their anniversary with a family dinner at the Barn Restaurant, Archbold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.