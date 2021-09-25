M&M Pollock

MR. & MRS. DAVID POLLOCK

Mr. and Mrs. David Pollock, of Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

David Pollock and Norma Jean Baden were married on September 25, 1971, at St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Napoleon, by Rev. Edgar Robinson.

The couple has two childeren: Mark (Robin) Pollock, Wauseon; and Shelly, Defiance. They have one grandson.

They plan to celebrate their anniversary with a family dinner at the Barn Restaurant, Archbold.

