M&M Plassman

MR. & MRS. LOREN PLASSMAN

Mr. and Mrs. Loren Plassman, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Loren Plassman and Jean Witte were married Oct. 15, 1960, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, with Rev. C.A. Steinert officiating.

He is retired from the quality control department at Campbell Soup Company, Napoleon. She is a retired high school cook for Northeastern Local Schools.

They are the parents of three children: Sheri (John) Kovaleski, Mobile, Ala.; Gregory (Brenda) Plassman, Waldron, Mich.; and Barry (April) Plassman, Cedar Falls, Iowa. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

The couple celebrated their special day at The Barn Restaurant with their children and grandchildren.

Load comments