Mr. and Mrs. Loren Plassman, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Loren Plassman and Jean Witte were married Oct. 15, 1960, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Okolona, with Rev. C.A. Steinert officiating.
He is retired from the quality control department at Campbell Soup Company, Napoleon. She is a retired high school cook for Northeastern Local Schools.
They are the parents of three children: Sheri (John) Kovaleski, Mobile, Ala.; Gregory (Brenda) Plassman, Waldron, Mich.; and Barry (April) Plassman, Cedar Falls, Iowa. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
The couple celebrated their special day at The Barn Restaurant with their children and grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.