M&M Penner

MR. & MRS. TERRY PENNER

Mr. and Mrs. Terry Penner, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Terry Penner and Betty Ebersole were married on April 1, 1961, at the Oakwood Methodist Church, with the bride’s father, Rev. Elbert Ebersole, and her uncle, Rev. Willard Sanders, officiating.

The couple has three children: Ted Penner, Defiance; Jo Ann (Brad) Meyer, Defiance; and Tom (Lisa) Penner, Valparaiso, Ind. They have 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a trip in late April.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments