M&M Paxton

MR. & MRS. TED PAXTON

Mr. and Mrs. Ted Paxton are celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary.

Ted Paxton and Joan Cummins were married Oct. 1, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Holgate, with Rev. Sylvester F. Schnipke officiating.

They are both retired.

The couple has four children: Todd (Gayla) Paxton, Piedmont, Okla.; Tracy Paxton, Round Rock, Texas; Amy (David) Behringer, Defiance; and Teddy (Lisa) Paxton, Defiance. They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

