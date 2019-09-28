Mr. and Mrs. Ted Paxton are celebrating their 59th wedding anniversary.
Ted Paxton and Joan Cummins were married Oct. 1, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Holgate, with Rev. Sylvester F. Schnipke officiating.
They are both retired.
The couple has four children: Todd (Gayla) Paxton, Piedmont, Okla.; Tracy Paxton, Round Rock, Texas; Amy (David) Behringer, Defiance; and Teddy (Lisa) Paxton, Defiance. They have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.