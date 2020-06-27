Mr. and Mrs. Joe Otto, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Joe Otto and Joyce Baird were married June 28, 1980.
The couple has four children: Mike (Gina) Otto, South Carolina; Jemay, at home; Jasin (Brandi) Otto, Montpelier; and Jessie (Julie) Otto, Defiance. They have 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion on Nov. 7 with a meal at the Ney Legion Hall, were they had their wedding reception 40 years ago. The couple is requesting that in lieu of gifts, guests donate non-perishable items to the Sherwood Food Pantry where they serve as volunteers.
