Mr. and Mrs. Edward Osborn, Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Edward Osborn and Pat Ripke were married Aug. 23, 1959, in Trinity United Methodist Church, Defiance, by Rev. Cleo Roth.
He is a retired maintenance supervisor at Maumee Valley Vending Co. and she is a retired administrative assistant at Johns Manville.
The couple has one child, Tammy Saylor, Defiance. They have two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
