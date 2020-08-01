M&M Nusbaum

MR. & MRS. JAMES NUSBAUM

SHERWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. James Nusbaum, of Sherwood, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

Jim Nusbaum and Roseann Westrick were married on July 30, 1960, at St. John’s Catholic Church, with Rev. Louis Komorowski officiating.

The couple has seven children: Rebecca Rhodes; John (Anna) Nusbaum; Anna Marie Nusbaum (deceased); James (Kristen) Nusbaum; Mike Nusbaum; Maryann (Bob) Holderman; Helen (Mike) Bowden; and Bernie (Mandy) Nusbaum. They have 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The couple celebrated the occasion by renewing their vows at 9 a.m. mass on July 30 at St. Isidore Catholic Parish.

