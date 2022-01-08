M&M Nagel

MR. & MRS. DAVID NAGEL

Mr. and Mrs. David Nagel, of Defiance, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

David Nagel and Bonnie Shock were married on January 14, 1962, at Liberty Center Methodist Church.

The retired couple have three children: David (Debbie) Nagel, Ann Arbor, Mich.; Debra (Jeff) Mock, Defiance; and Doug Nagel, Florence, Ky. They have eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

