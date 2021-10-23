M&M Musshel

NAPOLEON — Mr. and Mrs. Jim Musshel, of Napoleon, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Jim Musshel and Mara Jean Rohrs were married on October 30, 1971, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Napoleon, by Rev. Ritterling.

The couple has three children: Brad (Anna) Musshel, Napoleon; Shelly (Philip) Kennedy, Maumee; and Curt (Erica) Musshel, Napoleon. The couple has nine grandchildren.

The couple will celebrate the occasion with an open house from 1-4 p.m., Oct. 24 at Shadybrook Acres, 15374 Henry County Road T, Napoleon.

