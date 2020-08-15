Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Moninger, of Defiance, are celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary.
Kenneth Moninger and Deborah Kuhn were married Aug. 15, 1980, at St. John’s Catholic Church, Defiance, with Father Tom Wehinger officiating.
He is self-employed.
The couple has four children: Kendra (Jeremy) Smith, Defiance; Laura (Peter) Range, Haskins; Ryan (Kayla) Moninger, Findlay; and Kyle Moninger, Maumee. They have 11 grandchildren.
The couple plans to celebrate the occasion with a family gathering.
