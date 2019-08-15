NEY — Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Mohley, Ney, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Bruce Mohley and Sandy Bayliss were married Aug. 16, 1969, in the Ney United Methodist Church.
She is a middle school teacher and he is a retired school superintendent.
The couple has three children: Joy Mohley, Paulding; Jennifer Sherick, Marysville; and David Mohley, Defiance. They have five grandchildren.
The couple celebrated the occasion with a Caribbean cruise and a special family dinner.
