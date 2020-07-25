NAPOLEON — Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mohler, of Napoleon, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Tom Mohler and Patsy Mann were married July 24, 1970, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Liberty Center, with Rev. Theodore Schroeder officiating.
The couple has four children: Angi (Phil) Mann, Whitehouse; Andi (Chris) Zacharias, Liberty Center; Rob (Tiffany) Mohler, Liberty Center; and Casey (Mandi) Mohler, Liberty Center. They have 12 grandchildren.
The couple recently celebrated the occasion with a trip to Long Boat Key, Fla.
