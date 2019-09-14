M&M Miller

MR. & MRS. MICHAEL MILLER

OAKWOOD — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Miller, Oakwood, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Michael J. Miller and Tara Rinebolt were married Sept. 17, 1994, in Paulding Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Jerry Batterbee officiating.

He is a lab instructor for the ag and industrial power program at Vantage Career Center. She is a cook at Vantage Career Center.

The couple has two sons, Austin and Wyatt at home.

The Millers celebrated the occasion with a trip to Arcadia, Mich., in July. They plan to spend their anniversary weekend at the Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival with family and friends as they do every year.

