M&M Miller

MR. & MRS. JAMES MILLER

ANTWERP — Mr. and Mrs. James Miller, of Antwerp, are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.

James Miller and Joyce Martin were married July 16, 1960, in St. James Lutheran Church, Payne, with Rev. Grant Sheely officiating.

The couple has five children: Jill (Steve) Beskid, Byesville; Jeff (Jenni) Miller, Massillon; Jennifer (Tom) Ulepic, Cottonville, Calif.; Julie (Tyler) Tuel, Marshallville; and Jon Miller, Antwerp. They have 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The couple looks forward to celebrating the occasion enjoying cards and letters from family and friends. Cards may be addressed to P.O. Box 812, Antwerp, Ohio 45813.

