MR. & MRS. KEN MILLER

RIDGEVILLE CORNERS — Mr. and Mrs. Ken Miller, of Ridgeville Corners, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ken Miller and Phyllis Arps, were married on October 16, 1971, at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Domersville Road.

The couple has three children: Brian (Christi) Miller, Ridgeville Corners; Jeff (Melissa) Miller, Ridgeville Corners; and Tim Miller, Ridgeville Corners. They have four grandchildren.

