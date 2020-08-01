STRYKER — Mr. and Mrs. Phil Meyer, of Stryker, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Phil Meyer and Marcia Hall were married July 25, 1970, at St. John Catholic Church, Defiance, with Rev. David Beck officiating.
The couple has three children: Christi (Jeremy) Stober, Holgate; Angie (Kyle) Brown, Ayersville; and Brooks (Amee) Meyer, Stryker. They have six grandchildren.
The family plans to celebrate the occasion with a cookout.
