BRYAN — Mr. and Mrs. Tim Meister, of Bryan, will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on July 27, 2021.
Tim Meister and Karen Hug were married July 27, 1996, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Edgerton, by Fr. Fred Duschl.
He is superintendent at Four County Career Center, Archbold. She is a guidance counselor at Bryan High School.
Send best wishes to the couple at 509 Summerfield Lane, Bryan, 43506.
