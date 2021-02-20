HICKSVILLE — Mr. and Mrs. Gary Meek, of Hicksville, are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.
Gary Meek and Regina Meyer were marriend on Feb. 19, 1966, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Antwerp, with Father Stein officiating.
He is retired from Aro/IR as marketing manager of the P.S.E. Division. She is retired from Hillsdale Tool, Hamilton, Ind. She also worked at Bryan Custom Plastics and had her own beauty shop for several years before that.
The couple has two children: Debra (Joe) Heck, Williamsburg, Ohio; and Patrick (Deb) Meek, Hicksville. They have three grandchildren.
