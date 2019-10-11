M&M McMaster

MR. & MRS. DAVID McMASTER

Mr. and Mrs. David McMaster, Defiance, are celebrating their 30th wedding anniversary.

David McMaster and Kelly Jane Morton were married Oct. 14, 1989, at Calvary Chapel, Defiance.

He is a legal assistant and serves as Defiance City Council president. She is a mental health therapist.

The couple has five children: Madeleine, Claire, Shea, Liam and Sydney, all of Defiance.

