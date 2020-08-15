M&M McCullough

MR. & MRS. DARL McCULLOUGH

Mr. and Mrs. Darl McCullough, of Defiance, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.

Darl McCullough and Nancy Giesige were married Aug. 18, 1995, at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Terry Cripe officiating.

He is employed at General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and she is a homemaker

The couple has three children: Ryan McCullough, Defiance; Larissa (Brett) Thome, Continental; and Candace (Jeremiah) Roberts, Bellefontaine. They have four grandchildren.

The couple is planning a trip at a later date to celebrate the occasion.

