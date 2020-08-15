Mr. and Mrs. Darl McCullough, of Defiance, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
Darl McCullough and Nancy Giesige were married Aug. 18, 1995, at Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Terry Cripe officiating.
He is employed at General Motors Defiance Casting Operations and she is a homemaker
The couple has three children: Ryan McCullough, Defiance; Larissa (Brett) Thome, Continental; and Candace (Jeremiah) Roberts, Bellefontaine. They have four grandchildren.
The couple is planning a trip at a later date to celebrate the occasion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.