Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth May of Defiance are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.
Kenneth May and Leona Wagner were married Jan. 23, 1960, in Church of Christ, Angola, Ind., with the Rev. Kenneth Mathis officiating.
He is retired from the Defiance Water Department and she is retired from United Telephone Company.
The couple has two children: Mark (Cindy) May, Dayton; and Gary May, Melbourne, Fla. They have one grandson and one great-granddaughter.
The couple will celebrate the occasion with a family dinner.
