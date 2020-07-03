BRYAN — Mr. and Mrs. David Maurer, of Bryan, are celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary.
David Maurer and Elizabeth Grimm were married June 17, 1995, at Lake View United Brethren Church, Camden, Mich., with Dennis Brock officiating.
He is a retired teacher currently driving for K&P Medical Transport. She is a teacher at Tinora High School.
They are the parents of: Laura Drago, Beverly Hills, Calif.; Carlotta (Ellis) Washington; D.J. (Kelli) Maurer, Upland, Calif.; Felicia Maurer, Louisville, Ky.; and Jessica Maurer, Irving, Texas. They are stepparents of: Kathy (Brian) Kenyon, Amanda, Ohio; and Michelle (John) Acton, Kalamazoo, Mich. The couple has 15 grandchildren.
