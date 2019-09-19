M&M Marshall

MR. & MRS. ED MARSHALL

Mr. and Mrs. Ed Marshall, Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Ed Marshall and Obe Hesselschwardt were married Sept. 20, 1969, in Trinity United Methodist Church, Defiance, with Rev. Cleo C. Roth officiating.

She is a receptionist at Defiance Dance Studio and he is retired.

The couple has two children: Todd (Kathleen) Marshall, Skokie, Ill.; and Lauri Whiteford, Defiance. They have three grandchildren.

