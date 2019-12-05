Mr. and Mrs. Eldon “Rick” Manon, Defiance, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Eldon Manon and Beverly Steingass were married Dec. 7, 1969, in St. Mark Lutheran Church, Defiance, with Rev. Larry Correll officiating.
He is a salesman with Mark Moats Ford in Defiance and she is a retired chairside dental assistant.
The couple has two children: Jeremy Manon, Hicksville; and Kim (Glen) Berry, Trenton, Mich. They have 10 grandchildren.
