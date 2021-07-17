Mr. and Mrs. Jonas Mack, of Defiance, are celebrating their 69th wedding anniversary.
Jonas Mack and Margaret Hasch were married July 19, 1952, in Defiance.
He is retired from McDonald Construction and she is retired from Campbell Soup Company.
The couple has three children: Steve (Janet) Mack, Van Wert; Katy (Mark) Reynolds, Defiance; and David (Kate) Mack, Ottawa Hills. They have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
