M&M Rohrs

MR. & MRS. DENNIS ROHRS

Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Rohrs of Defiance are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Dennis Rohrs and Joyce Cordes were married on Dec. 21, 1969, in Napoleon, by Pastor Edgar Robison.

He is retired from the United States Postal Service and she is retired from the Ohio Gas Company.

The couple has two children: Nick Rohrs, Tiffin; and Michelle (Wade) Stallard, Hamilton, Ind. They have two grandchildren.

